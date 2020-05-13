Florence Co. deputies investigate shooting near Lake City; 1 injured

LAKE CITY, SC AREA (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured one person in the Lake City area.
Deputies are investigating a shooting into a home on Rae Street, according to Major Michael Nunn, with the sheriff’s office. One person was shot and taken to a hospital.
Nunn said the call for the incident was received around 5:40 a.m. Wednesday and the incident happened around 5:30 a.m.
No other information is available at this time. Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.
