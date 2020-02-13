Florence Co. Sheriff’s Office, SLED investigate bomb-making materials

FLORENCE CO, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Sherrif’s Office and SLED continue to investigate the discovery of bomb-making material near Effingham.

Lebanon Road will be reopened to local traffic, but might be closed again Friday morning around 9 a.m. depending on the progress of the investigation, said Major Mike Nunn, with the sheriff’s office.

There is no immediate threat to the public, Maj. Nunn said. The area remains an active crime scene, closed to the public until cleared by law enforcement.

Sheriff Barnes reported on Thursday investigators discovered what were believed to be bomb-making materials on Lebanon Road. As a precaution, the road was closed to traffic.

This is an active investigation and a developing story.

