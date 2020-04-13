Florence Co. Deputies investigating shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened near Rockwood Lane.

The shooting took place Monday afternoon and injuries appear to be non-life threatening, Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said.

No other information is available at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

