Florence Co. Deputies investigating shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened near Rockwood Lane.
The shooting took place Monday afternoon and injuries appear to be non-life threatening, Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said.
No other information is available at this time. Count on News13 for updates.
