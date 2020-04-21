Florence Co. deputies seek woman last seen near Coward

Sherri Lee in a photo provided to News13 by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

COWARD, SC AREA (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who was last seen in the Coward area.

Sherri Michelle Lee, 43, of Scranton, was last seen on North Old Georgetown Road near Coward around 6 a.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office says. Lee “may be associated with a 2008 burgundy Honda Accord bearing S.C. license plate QVW172.”

Lee is described as being about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing about 260 pounds, with light brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of Lee is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843)665-2121, ext. 360, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-Phone and Android telephones. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

