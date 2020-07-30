Florence Co. man charged with sex crimes involving child under age 11 released on bond

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County man charged with sex crimes involving a child under the age of 11 was released from jail on bond Wednesday, according to booking records.

Booking records show Philip Parrott Sr. was released on a $75,000 bond.

Parrott Sr., 64, of Lake City was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11 and other sex crimes in December.

According to investigators, between June and December, Parrott is “alleged to have engaged in sexual battery” with an underage victim.