Florence Co. sheriff’s office makes arrest for child abduction out of North Carolina

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest for a child abduction case out of North Carolina.

A BOLO alert was passed to the sheriff’s office from North Carolina “in reference to a parental abduction of two children,” Florence County Chief Deputy Glen Kirby told News13. Deputies found the vehicle included in the alert on Interstate 95 southbound and conducted a traffic stop. The children were found safe and were later taken to meet with officials with the Department of Social Services.

The mother of the children was taken into custody and is awaiting pick-up from Fayetteville, North Carolina police.

No other information is available at this time.

