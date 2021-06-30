Florence County authorities respond to shooting on Lindfield Circle in Effingham

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are on the scene of a shooting in Effingham in Florence County, authorities said.
It happened on Lindfield Circle, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies are still trying to gather information, and an update will be provided as soon as more information is available, according to Nunn.
No other details were immediately available from authorities. Count on News13 for updates.
