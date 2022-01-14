Florence County Coroner IDs man killed in Saturday shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Coroner has identified a man killed Saturday in a shooting in Florence.

Thomas Bostick, 25, of Florence, was killed in the shooting, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. The body will be autopsied at MUSC.

Officers found a person in the road after responding about 1:33 a.m. to the 1600 block of E. Pine Street “in regard to a reported victim of a shooting,” according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

No other information about the shooting was available. Anyone with information is asked to contact Florence police Lt. Cpl. Chatlosh at 843-665-3191 or jchatlosh@cityofflorence.com.