Florence County deputies arrest 22-year-old on drug charges after chase

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies arrested a 22-year-old Tuesday on drug charges after a chase, according to deputies.

Deputies made a traffic stop on Jaizon Jamal Paige for a moving violation near Effingham. When deputies approached the vehicle, the deputy noticed a small of marijuana coming from the vehicle. When deputies tried to search the vehicle, Paige drove off and led deputies on a chase.

Paige eventually crashed on Poor Farm Road in Effingham, deputies said. Deputies also saw him throw a handgun out the window.

During a search of Paige’s vehicle, deputies found methamphetamine and marijuana. They also recovered the handgun thrown from the car.

Paige was arrested on scene and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, failure to stop for a blue light, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

No injures were reported during the incident.

Paige is held at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.