Florence County deputies arrest Massachusetts man on drug charges after traffic stop

Tyron Akapon Mangual (Courtesy: Florence County Detention Center)

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies arrested a Massachusetts man Wednesday on drug charges, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Tyron Akapon Mangual, 25, of Leonminster, Massachusetts, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, according to deputies.

Deputies pulled Mangual over at about 8:30 a.m. near mile marker 170 on I-95 for a moving violation.

Mangual was found with marijuana and about 100 Xanax pills inside the car, according to deputies.

He was released from the Florence County Detention Center on a $7,000 surety bond, deputies said.

