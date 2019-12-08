Florence County deputies investigate armed robbery at Dollar General

Pee Dee Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Armed-Robbery_179169

FLORENCE AREA, SC (WBTW) – Two men robbed a Florence area Dollar General Saturday night, deputies said.

The armed robbery happened at the Dollar General location on W. McIver Road in Florence County, according to Chief Deputy Glen Kirby.

He said one of the men had a shotgun.

No arrests have been made in this case yet.

Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story