FLORENCE AREA, SC (WBTW) – Two men robbed a Florence area Dollar General Saturday night, deputies said.
The armed robbery happened at the Dollar General location on W. McIver Road in Florence County, according to Chief Deputy Glen Kirby.
He said one of the men had a shotgun.
No arrests have been made in this case yet.
Count on News13 for updates.
- Florence County deputies investigate armed robbery at Dollar General
- Myrtle Beach man arrested after deputies say he led them on car chase down I-95
- Family: Child dies after accident at Lowcountry Christmas Parade
- Sesame Street puppeteer Carroll Spinney dies at age 85
- New Details: Officer shot and killed while sitting in patrol car behind Arkansas police station