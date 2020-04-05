Florence County deputies investigate shooting in Lake City

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – One person was shot Saturday in Lake City, authorities say.

The incident happened on Rae Street in Lake City around 6:30 p.m., according to Chief Deputy Glen Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was shot in the leg and sustained injuries not believed to be life threatening, Chief Kirby said. They were taken to a local hospital after the incident.

Authorities have a suspect, but no arrests have been made.

The incident remains under investigation by FCSO. Count on News13 for updates as the story develops.

