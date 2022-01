OLANTA, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies are investigating a shooting Friday in Olanta, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to Park Avenue for reports of a shooting with a victim, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim’s condition is unknown.

No other information was immediately released but the sheriff’s office said more details will be provided when available.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.