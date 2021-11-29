Florence County deputies investigate report of shooting on Albany Road; 1 person hurt

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County authorities responded Monday night to a report of someone shooting into a dwelling on Albany Road in Coward.

Major Mike Nunn of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said one person was being treated for injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.

News13 is tracking shootings across the viewing area for 2021. Deadly shootings are marked in red. Some shootings are so close in proximity that they appear as one mark. Zoom in for the most-detailed look.

