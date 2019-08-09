Florence County deputies investigate shooting that injured 1, following leads on possible suspect

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Deputies in Florence County are investigate a shooting that injured one person.

The shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. Friday on Whippoorwill Road, according to Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby, with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. One person was struck and is in the hospital.

An investigation is ongoing. No motive has been determined. Chief Kirby told News13 they are following leads on a possible suspect.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST NEWS: