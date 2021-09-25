Florence County deputies investigating deadly shooting on Jody Road

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Florence County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting on Jody Road in Florence.
Right now we do not know how many people are hurt or what time the shooting happened.
Details are limited at this time. Count on News13.
by: Taylor HernandezPosted: / Updated:
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Florence County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting on Jody Road in Florence.
Right now we do not know how many people are hurt or what time the shooting happened.
Details are limited at this time. Count on News13.