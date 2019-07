FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence County deputies are on scene of a shooting that injured one person.

Deputies are at the Knights Inn near Highway 52 and Interstate 95 for a shooting, according to Glen Kirby, with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The call for the incident came in around 5:22 a.m. Wednesday.

One person was injured and is expected to recover.

Two suspects have been identified as a man and a woman. Warrants issued, but no arrests have been made.

Count on News13 for updates.