Florence County deputies raid alleged pill mill, seize Ecstasy, marijuana, other narcotics; 1 man arrested

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities took down what they called a major pill-manufacturing operation Tuesday in Florence, according to Sheriff TJ Joye’s office.

Deputies arrested Michael Douglas Gotleib, 26, of Florence, and charged him with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, trafficking in MDMA or Ecstasy and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He was taken to the Florence County Detention Center to await a bond hearing.

According to a news release from Joye’s office, narcotics officers executing a search warrant at a home in the 1100 block of Wax Wing Drive found multiple commercial-grade pill presses, a large number of pills believed to be Ecstasy and other illegal narcotics.

Narcotics investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the agency’s Clandestine Laboratory Response Unit were called to the scene because of the possible presence of fentanyl, the sheriff’s office said, noting that even small amounts of the drug can be toxic.

Florence County EMS, Florence County Emergency Management and the Wendy Hill Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

The investigation is continuing, and more charges are possible, the sheriff’s office said. Count on News13 for updates.