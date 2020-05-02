Florence County deputies respond to armed robbery Friday

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Deputies responded Friday to an armed robbery at Young’s Food Store on Highway 52, just south of Florence, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Glen Kirby said there was a chase which ended after ‘several miles of cutting through the countryside.’

Chief Kirby said the suspects were arrested.

He added that the sheriff’s office was able to respond quickly.

