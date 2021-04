FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies are searching for a person of interest who may have information about catalytic converter thefts.

The person shown in the photo provided by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office is wanted for questioning.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 843-665-2121 ext. 372, by using the free “Submit-A-Tip” app or calling 1-888-CRIME-SC.