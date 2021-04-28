Florence County deputies search for vehicle of interest in shooting that killed 17-year-old

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies are looking for a vehicle of interest in connection with a shooting that left a 17-year-old dead.

Investigators identified a 1990-1998 white Lexus with gold around the base and a dark, possibly black, driver’s door, as seen in the photographs.

Nyjohn Galbreath was killed in the shooting Friday in the 800 block of Howe Springs Road, according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 843-665-2121 ext. 317 or using the free Florence County Sheriff’s Office app.