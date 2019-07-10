Live Now
Florence County deputies seek identity of larceny suspect

FLORENCE, SC AREA (WBTW) – Florence County deputies are trying to identify a larceny suspect.

The suspect allegedly took two Kawasaki 4-wheelers from a home on Meadors Road “on or about” Tuesday, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said. The victim was captured on home surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 377, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIMESC, or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO app for iPhone and Android phones. You don’t have to reveal your identity to leave information.

