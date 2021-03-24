Florence County deputies seize nearly $28K, drugs in I-95 traffic stop

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies seized nearly $28,000 and drugs in a traffic stop Wednesday on I-95 in Florence County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

A vehicle was stopped near mile-marker 158 on I-95 for a traffic violation and deputies discovered that the driver, Elvis De Los Santos, 39, of Bronx, New York, had a suspended license, deputies said. During a search of the vehicle, deputies found $27,930 in cash and about 48 grams of marijuana in the car.

Santos was charged with possession of marijuana and driving under suspension. He’s held in the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.