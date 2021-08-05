Florence County deputy suffers minor injury during recent arrest

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County deputy was injured during a recent arrest, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called Tuesday to a home on Thomas Street in Olanta for a domestic incident. When deputies tried to arrest Bryant Lee Pressley, he allegedly resisted arrest and hit his head on a glass door.

Pressley and the deputies got minor cuts from the glass, Nunn said.

Pressley was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He’s held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.