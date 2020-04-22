Florence County investigators charge 2 people with attempting to bribe a witness

FLORENCE CO, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office has charged two people with attempting to bribe a witness in an attempted murder case.

According to investigators, the two people had discussed among themselves via telephone and ultimately with the witness, an offer of money not to testify in a criminal prosecution involving Larry Junior Coles of Lake City. Coles is awaiting trial on a charge of attempted murder.

Latonya Ann Coles, 35, of Spartanburg, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with criminal conspiracy and attempt to bribe a witness.

Larry Junior Coles, 36, also was charged with criminal conspiracy and attempt to bribe a witness.

Under South Carolina law, attempting to bribe a witness is a felony punishable by not more than 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.