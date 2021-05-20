Florence County jury convicts man in 2018 murder

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County jury on Thursday convicted a man in a 2018 murder, according to the 12th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Donald Dayquan Smith, 23, was found guilty on charges of murder and conspiracy after two hours of deliberations, the solicitor’s office said. The charges stem from the murder of Qamar Ramadan, 66, on Aug. 3, 2019 on North Franklin Drive in Florence.

Smith was convicted of beating Ramadan to death inside her home and driving to Florida in the victim’s car with his co-defendant, Aliyah Hill, who was the victim’s granddaughter, according to the solicitor’s office. Smith was eventually arrested in Jacksonville, Florida.

Smith was sentenced to 38 years in prison for the murder and five years for conspiracy. Both sentences will run concurrently, the solicitor’s office said. He will serve his sentence in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Hill is scheduled to go on trial in August.