Florence County man accused of shooting at, chasing victim’s car until it crashed

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County man is accused of shooting at a victim’s car and chasing the victim until they crashed, according to deputies.

John Jerome Thomas, 45, of Pamplico, was arrested Monday and charged with attempted murder, according to deputies. Thomas allegedly fired shots at the victim’s car while driving on Basswood Road.

The victim tried to get away but Thomas allegedly chased them until the victim crashed near Grant Road and Delta Mill Road, according to deputies. The victim was not injured.

Thomas is held at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.