Florence County man arrested after allegedly attacking, threatening to kill deputies

COWARD, SC (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 47-year-old man Sunday after deputies say he allegedly attacked them.

Steven Lavon Matthews, of Coward, allegedly resisted arrest and attempted to punch deputies after they responded at 1:30 p.m. Sunday for a domestic disturbance call, according to authorities.

Matthews allegedly kicked a deputy as he was being placed in a patrol vehicle, and on multiple occasions threatened to kill deputies.

He is being charged with one count of first-degree domestic violence, three counts of resisting arrest and one count of threatening the life of a public employee.

As of Tuesday morning, he was at the Florence County Detention Center on a $36,090 surety bond.

LATEST CRIME HEADLINES