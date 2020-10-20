Florence County man arrested after allegedly attacking, threatening to kill deputies

COWARD, SC (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 47-year-old man Sunday after deputies say he allegedly attacked them.
Steven Lavon Matthews, of Coward, allegedly resisted arrest and attempted to punch deputies after they responded at 1:30 p.m. Sunday for a domestic disturbance call, according to authorities.
Matthews allegedly kicked a deputy as he was being placed in a patrol vehicle, and on multiple occasions threatened to kill deputies.
He is being charged with one count of first-degree domestic violence, three counts of resisting arrest and one count of threatening the life of a public employee.
As of Tuesday morning, he was at the Florence County Detention Center on a $36,090 surety bond.
