Florence County man arrested after attacking cousin with an ax

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Timmonsville Police Department has arrested a Florence County man after allegedly attacking his cousin with an ax during an argument, according to a report.

According to the report, Mickey Allen Scott Jr., 28, left his home after a verbal altercation with his cousin and retrieved a bush ax. Scott then enticed his cousin out of the home by breaking a storm door.

Once outside, Scott attacked his cousin with the ax causing a severe cut on the cousin’s hand, according to the report.

The injuries are non-life-threatening, but the victim may lose a finger from attempting to block the axe, according to Timmomsville Police Chief Thomas McFadden.

Scott is charged with attempted murder and is being held at the Florence County Detention Center.