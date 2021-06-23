Florence County man arrested on child porn charges

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County man was arrested Friday on child porn charges, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Matthew Duane Palmer, 39, of Effingham, was arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. If found guilty, he can be punished by up to 10 years in prison on each count.

Investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to Palmer, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office. Palmer is accused of distributing multiple files of child sex abuse material.

The Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case.

Palmer was also arrested on child porn charges in 2019.