Florence County man arrested on multiple child sex crime charges

Pee Dee Crime
Posted: / Updated:

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence County man was arrested on multiple charges involving him soliciting children for sex.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Matthew Duane Palmer, of Effingham, was arrested on Thursday. He is charged with unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18 years, criminal solicitation of a minor, 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a Minor, and 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was released on Saturday on a $45,000 bond.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: