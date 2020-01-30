Florence County man charged with murder in the death of his 76-year-old aunt

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A Pamplico man has been charged with murder in the death of his 76-year-old aunt.

Edward Eugene Dewitt, 50, is in the Florence County Detention Center facing charges of murder and grand larceny, more than $10,000.

The body of a 76-year-old Lois Dewitt was found Monday afternoon in a home on Kennedy Haines Road in Pamplico. Lois Dewitt is the aunt of Edward Dewitt, according to Florence County Chief Deputy Glen Kirby.

Chief Kirby said the motive was a robbery. Dewitt also stole a car, which was not his aunt’s, according to Chief Kirby.

Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken said the cause of death is homicide due to sharp force injuries and blunt force trauma.

Dewitt’s body was to MUSC in Charleston for an autopsy on Wednesday morning. This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.

