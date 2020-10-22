Florence County man charged with robbing 2 people at gunpoint

(Courtesy: Florence County Sheriff’s Office) Kristopher Larod Fleming

PAMPLICO, SC (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 23-year-old Pamplico man after deputies say he robbed two people at gunpoint. 

Kristopher Larod Fleming met with two people on Wednesday to discuss buying a firearm, according to authorities. During the meeting, deputies say he demanded property and money from the two at gunpoint.

Fleming also solicited the aid of a juvenile to flee the scene in a vehicle, according to the report.

He was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two counts of armed robbery, one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. 

He was being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond, as of Thursday morning.

