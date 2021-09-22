Florence County man faces reckless homicide, other charges in death of Lake City Police Lt. John Stewart

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County man is facing reckless homicide and other charges in the death of Lake City Police Lt. John Stewart, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Jermain Ryan Roberson, 29, also faces charges of reckless homicide, involuntary manslaughter, hit and run resulting in death and failure to stop for blue light resulting in death, SLED said in a news released Wednesday afternoon.

According to an affidavit, Roberson was trying to evade officers on Chandler Mill Road when he “struck and caused the death” of Stewart. He then continued to flee from officers.

Information in the affidavit leaves it unclear whether Stewart was in his cruiser when he was it. News13 has asked SLED for clarification but has not heard back.

The affidavit says the incident began when a Lake City police officer attempted to pull over Roberson’s vehicle for a vehicle registration violation. While fleeing, Roberson’s vehicle hit Stewart near the intersection of Chandler Mill Road and N. Matthews Road, the affidavit said.

The affidavit also said the charges are based on statements from officers and other witnesses, along with physical evidence and video surveillance camera footage.

Roberson was booked at the Florence County Detention Center on Sept. 17 on other charges

related to the incident, SLED said.

SLED began the investigation at the request of the Lake City Police Department. The case will be prosecuted by the 12th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Count on News13 for updates to this developing story.