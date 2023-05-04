FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The owner of several convenience stores in Florence and Marlboro counties is accused of underreporting more than $2 million in sales, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.

Two employees were also charged in the investigation.

Jagdishbhai B. Patel, 56, of Florence, was arrested and charged with 14 counts of tax evasion and two counts of conspiracy to evade the payment of sales tax, according to the SCDOR.

He owns Florence Quickstop, Sav-Way 24 and Save-Way 28 in Florence County, Bennettsville Quickstop in Marlboro County and Shell-Lugoff in Kershaw County, according to officials.

Jagdishbhai Patel allegedly underreported $2,053,006 in sales between 2018 and 2020 and evaded paying $164,240 in sales tax, according to the department of revenue.

Shailesh Kumar B. Patel, 49, of Bennettsville, was arrested and charged with three counts of assisting in a false or fraudulent tax return and one count of conspiring with the store’s owner to evade sales tax, according to the department of revenue. Shailesh Patel was the manager of Bennettsville Quickstop.

Rakeshkumar G. Patel, 42, of Florence, is charged with six counts of assisting in a false or fraudulent tax return, and one count of conspiracy, according to the SCDOR. Rakeshkumar Patel was the manager of Florence Quickstop, Sav-Way 24 and Shell-Lugoff.

Jagdishbhai Patel faces up to five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 for each count of tax evasion and five years in prison and/or a fine of $5,000 for each count of conspiracy, according to the department of revenue.

Shailesh Patel and Rakeshkumar Patel each face up to five years in prison and/or a $500 fine for each count of assisting in a false return, and five years in prison and/or a fine of $5,000 for each count of conspiracy, according to the department of revenue.