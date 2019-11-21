Florence County mobile home park vandalized, sheriff’s office investigates

FLORENCE, SC AREA (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a mobile home park was vandalized.

The vandalism happened on overnight Tuesday to homes, storage buildings and storage units at the American Mobile Home Park, located in the 1200 block of National Cemetery Road, according to Investigator Gary Lewis. The vandalism included 5-point stars, the word “bloods,” “wilson hitters,” “thugs light,” “bloods life.”

Courtesy: Florence County Sheriff's Office

Courtesy: Florence County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Florence County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Florence County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Florence County Sheriff’s Office

Inv. Lewis told News13 he couldn’t say if this is gang related, but the vandalism is the same kind used by some gangs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FCSO at 843-665-2121.

