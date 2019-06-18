Florence County mover charged with tax evasion

EFFINGHAM, SC (WBTW) – An Effingham man was charged on Tuesday with under-reporting his income by $313,123 from 2015 to 2017.

Jeremiah Redding, 54, was charged with three counts of attempting to evade or defeat a tax. State revenue agents arrested Redding in Tuesday.

Redding owes the state $8,688 in taxes for under-reporting his income, according to the warrants. The warrants also allege that Redding claimed fraudulent state tax refunds in each year to which he was not entitled.

If convicted, Redding faces up to five years in prison and/or a fine up to $10,000 for each charge, plus the cost of prosecution. Redding is being held at the Florence County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.



