Florence County murder suspect allegedly used recorded phone line to intimidate witness, warrant says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County murder suspect allegedly used a recorded phone line to intimidate a witness, according to an arrest warrant.

Trumaal Abdul Brown, 29, was charged for allegedly “intimidating a witness in an effort to cause him to recant his statement and not appear for trial,” according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED). The investigation was requested by the 12th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

According to a warrant, Brown allegedly used a recorded phone line while at the Florence County Detention Center between February and September 2020 to tell a witness to recant his statement. He’s also accused of having third parties over recorded video calls to try to intimidate the witness into retracting his statement.

The witness recanted his statement on Sept. 25, 2020 and has since not cooperated in the prosecution of Brown, according to SLED.

Brown was arrested in 2018 and charged with murder after a shooting at Magic City on West Lucas Street. Brandon Davon Grant, 29, from Florence died, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

Brown was charged with witness intimidation and is held in the Florence County Detention Center.