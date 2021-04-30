Florence County murder suspect released from jail on bond

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County murder suspect was released from jail on bond Friday, according to booking records.

Keyon Jones, 34, of Timmonsville, was released at 4:37 p.m. on a $60,000 bond, according to records. He is facing one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Jones is one of several people arrested in connection with a shooting in October 2019 on Colonial Drive in Timmonsville.

Jivon Devell Smith, 32, of Timmonsville, was also with murder and two counts of attempted murder. Damien Dakote McFadden, 26, of Lake City and Ahmad Deshod McKnight, 24, of Effingham, were charged with murder.

Tirrell Williams, 28, was found dead at the scene.