Florence County murder suspect wanted after bond revoked back in custody

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A murder suspect in a 2019 Florence County murder who was wanted after his bond was revoked was taken back into custody Monday, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

Tirik Johnson-Epps had his bond revoked in July as a result of separate charges and he was wanted again by Florence Police in September.

Johnson-Epps was initially arrested last October in connection with a September 2019 deadly shooting that happened on Lucas Street in Florence.

Tydrecus Deshawn Williams died. Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the US Marshals Service and SLED, assisted in arresting Johnson-Epps. He was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Bond was set at $75,000 for the murder charge and Johnson-Epps was released from jail on March 10, according to public records.

In July, Johnson-Epps was booked into the Florence County Detention Center for a domestic violence charge. He was then transferred to the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center in Darlington County and charged with failure to stop for a blue light and driving under suspension from a June incident.

He bonded out of jail on those charges in mid-July.