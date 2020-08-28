Florence County murder suspect who’s previously faced numerous other violent charges released on bond

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County murder suspect who has faced numerous violent charges in the past was released from jail on bond Thursday, according to booking records.

Phillip Tyrone Legette, 44, of Florence, was in jail on a murder charge stemming from a deadly shooting in Florence in October 2019. He was also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of violent felony.

Officers responded to a shooting around 6:05 p.m. on Sept. 28, 2019 in the 1100 block of Oakland Avenue. Officers located the victim, identified as Frederick E. Law. Law was taken to the hospital by EMS and later died from his injuries.

According to a background check for Legette, he has been charged with the following in the past:

Assault and battery with intent to kill

Disorderly conduct

Discharge firearm

Trespassing

Pointing a firearm

Possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Resisting arrest

Assault and battery high and aggravated nature

Malicious injury to personal property more than $1,000 but less than $5,000

Attempted grand larceny

First-degree burglary

Legette was released on a $100,000 surety bond. He spent 331 days in jail, according to booking records.

