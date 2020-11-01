Florence County Republican Party headquarters vandalized Saturday night

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — Florence County Republican Party Chairman Mike Page has announced that the headquarters was vandalized on Saturday night.

Page’s statement on the incident is below:

It’s with a sad thought and heavy heart that I feel I should let you all know that last evening the Florence County Republican Party Campaign headquarters was vandalized with vulgar items and words.

This kind of behavior we have seen around our nation but never expected to see this in our own backyard. We are very divided right now as a nation but what we can do to positively impact that locally is to not let anything divide us or allow anyone to derail us from the good things that have come from the Florence County Republican Party and our home, the FCGOP headquarters.

All of us here within the local party condemn this kind of behavior and we pledge to channel any and all passion and energy towards constructive campaigning instead of revealing a mean and hateful spirit these last few precious days before the election. God bless those who have stood with us and God bless America.

– Mike Page, Chairman of the Florence County Republican Party