Florence County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying burglary suspects

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to solve a string of burglaries where suspects stole large amounts of cigarettes.

The Save A Step gas station in Florence was burglarized on Dec. 16, according to authorities. The suspects stole “a large quantity” of cigarettes.

A large quantity of cigarettes were also stolen from the Floyd’s Convenience Store in Timmonsville on Jan. 14. The sheriff’s office believes the same suspects committed both crimes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (843) 665-2121 ext. 372, call Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) CRIME-SC or submit a tip through the sheriff’s office’s app.