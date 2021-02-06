Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigates early morning homicide

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating an apparent homicide early Saturday morning.

According to officials, the incident took place around 4 a.m. on Cale Yarborough Highway near Timmonsville.

The name of the victim will be released pending the notification of the next of kin.

Count on News13 for more updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: