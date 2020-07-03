Florence County Sheriff’s Office searches for person of interest in armed robbery

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help searching for a person of interest in an armed robbery.

According to deputies, the armed robbery happened around 3:00 a.m. Friday at a motel on West Lucas Street.

A suspect wearing a mask approached the victim and demanded money at gunpoint, deputies said. The suspect drove off in a green 1999 Honda and led deputies on a chase into Darlington County, where the suspect got away on foot.

The victim was not injured, according to deputies.

Leron Kalikia Davis, 20, of East Bond Street in Marion is wanted by investigators for questioning in relation to the incident. Davis is described by deputies as a male, about 5’10” tall, 190 lbs. with short hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 373, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or by using the FCSO mobile app. Information can be left anonymously.