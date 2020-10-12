Florence County woman accused of spitting in deputy’s face during arrest

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County woman is accused of spitting in a deputy’s face during an arrest, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said as they were searching a motel room on David H. McLeod Blvd. Friday, Jessica Danielle McGee, 34, of Timmonsville, breached the peace and while being placed under arrest, spit on the deputy’s face.

McGee was arrested and charged with breach of peace and assault on a police officer.

McGee is held in the Florence County Detention Center on a $6090 surety bond.

