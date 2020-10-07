Florence County woman faces attempted murder charge after police say she fired into occupied car

Pee Dee Crime
Mye’Quaja Poole (Source: Florence Co. Detention Center)

FLORENCE CO, SC (WBTW) – A Timmonsville woman has been charged with attempted murder after police say she allegedly fired multiple rounds into an occupied car.

investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mye’Quaja Poole, 24,  on Oct. 7 and charged her with one count of attempted murder. 

On or about July 17, Poole is alleged to have fired multiple rounds into a vehicle occupied by a person, according to investigators.  That person was not injured in the incident. 

Poole is being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.

