Florence deputies arrest 2 after executing search warrant at Florence motel

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies arrested two people on Friday for drug charges.

Florence County Sheriff’s Office deputies executed a search warrant Friday at a motel in Florence, which led to the arrest of two men.

Kenyatta Demageon McNeil Stuckey, 31, of Timmonsville was charged with possession of cocaine base and possession of marijuana

Isaac Christopher Cockfield, 23, of Lake City, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and trafficking methamphetamine.

Cockfield has since been released from the Florence County Detention Center on a $15,000 surety bond.

Stuckey was being held on a $5,618 surety bond, as well as on a charge from a different jurisdiction.