Florence deputies arrest 4th person within a month from Massachusetts for drug charges

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies have arrested a fourth person from Massachusetts within a month for drug charges, according to information released Wednesday from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

All four people were arrested after traffic stops on Interstate 95.

German Rolon Davila, 30, of Milford, Massachusetts, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with trafficking heroin.

Davila was in a vehicle driving south on I-95 near mile marker 169 when deputies did a traffic stop, according to the sheriff’s office. A probable cause search warrant found that Davila had “a trafficking quantity” of heroin in the vehicle.

He was being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond, as of Wednesday afternoon.

Deputities also arrested 25-year-old Tyron Akapon Mangual, of Leominster, Massachusetts, on Feb. 4 for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. He was pulled over on I-95 about a mile away from where Davila was arrested.

On Jan. 15, deputies arrested 32-year-old Joseph D. Charles and 26-year-old Ruth Fatima Monteiro, both from Massachusetts, at mile marker 153 on I-95 with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. Deputies found 7.8 lbs of marijuana, a bag with 2,020 Adderall pills and $3,825 in cash, according to the sheriff’s office.