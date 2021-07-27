Florence deputies search for man suspected of stealing money from multiple McDonald’s locations

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect accused of stealing money from multiple McDonald’s locations.

The suspect approached the register of the McDonald’s at 2961 Williston Road in Florence and stood there as if they were going to place an order, and then took money from the cash register when the clerk stepped away to help another customer, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crime happened at about 9 a.m. on Sunday.

The suspect is shown on video as wearing a black White Sox baseball cap, a white shirt and dark shorts. The suspect is about 5-ft, 9-in tall and weighs about 250 lbs. Video also shows them leaving in a white PT Cruiser with a gold driver’s door, according to authorities.

Florence deputies are searching for the above vehicle, which is suspected of being connected to a theft at a McDonald’s in Florence. (Source: Florence County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies believe that the same person was involved in similar crimes at McDonald’s locations in Marion and Latta.

Authorities urge anyone with information on the suspect’s identity to contact investigators at (843) 665-2121 ext. 482, or through the “Submit-A-Tip” feature on the Florence County Sheriff’s Office app. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee by placing a tip at peedeeswanted.com, through the “P3 Tips” app or by calling (888) 274-6372. Tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.